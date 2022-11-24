Masdar signs JDA with Turkmenenergo for 100MW solar plant

Masdar, the UAE-based global renewable energy company, has signed a joint development agreement with Turkmenenergo State Power Corporation of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan (Turkmenenergo), to develop a 100-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, which will be the company’s first project in Turkmenistan.

In a statement, Masdar said that the JDA builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Masdar and the Turkmenistan government in October 2021 to explore the development of and investment in solar and wind power projects in Turkmenistan on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

It was signed by Masdar Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Charymurat Purchekov at a ceremony held at the UAE-Turkmenistan Business Forum in Abu Dhabi. Turkmenenergo is the state authority responsible for the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Turkmenistan.

Serdar Berdymukhammedov, President of Turkmenistan, and Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, witnessed the signing.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Charymurat Purchekov said: "We have signed a Joint Development Agreement for a 100-MW solar power project with the world-famous Masdar company of the United Arab Emirates.

“We hope that this document will mark the beginning of a new stage in the development of the electric power industry of Turkmenistan through the construction of solar and wind power plants, in which this company has accumulated a large and rich experience. We thank Masdar for entering such an important agreement with us and look forward to long-term cooperation.”

Diversifying Turkmenistan’s Energy Mix

Turkmenistan is looking to modernise its energy infrastructure and reduce its dependence on hydrocarbons. While the nation has one of the largest gas reserves in the world, it also has multiple natural advantages for developing renewable energy resources, with abundant annual sunlight levels, and strong wind currents.

Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi added: “As a global leader in renewable energy with many projects across Central Asia, Masdar has the right expertise and experience needed to support Turkmenistan’s development of its renewable energy sector.

“We welcome the signing of the JDA and hope the 100MW project will be the first of many Masdar projects in Turkmenistan,” he concluded.