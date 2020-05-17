Article
Smart Energy

App Allows you to Check Water Quality

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Ever wonder how dirty the water is before you jump in? There&#39;s an app for that. The Environmental Protection Agency just launched the My Waterway...

 

Ever wonder how dirty the water is before you jump in? There's an app for that.

The Environmental Protection Agency just launched the My Waterway app Thursday, available for download through the company's website. By identifying your location through GPS navigation, the software allows swimmers to check the water quality of thousands of lakes, rivers and streams throughout the U.S.

The app provides a list of waterways within five miles of the user's search location with details about the water condition.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

US Energy Policy's Hidden Water Costs

Erin Brockovich on the Water Crisis

Read more in Energy Digital's October Issue

When CNN tested the app from its Washington offices, it discovered that one of the nearby waterways, the Anacostia River, has been plagued by pollution so bad that the NRDC deemed it a “poster child for America's tragically neglected, abused urban waterways.”

The app comes in celebration of the EPA's 40th anniversary of enacting the Clean Water Act on October 18, 1972.

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

 

 

energy digitalAppEPAwater quality
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy