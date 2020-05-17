App Allows you to Check Water Quality

Ever wonder how dirty the water is before you jump in? There's an app for that.

The Environmental Protection Agency just launched the My Waterway app Thursday, available for download through the company's website. By identifying your location through GPS navigation, the software allows swimmers to check the water quality of thousands of lakes, rivers and streams throughout the U.S.

The app provides a list of waterways within five miles of the user's search location with details about the water condition.

When CNN tested the app from its Washington offices, it discovered that one of the nearby waterways, the Anacostia River, has been plagued by pollution so bad that the NRDC deemed it a “poster child for America's tragically neglected, abused urban waterways.”

The app comes in celebration of the EPA's 40th anniversary of enacting the Clean Water Act on October 18, 1972.

