The CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, launches 253MW wind farm

The 253MW Amazon Wind Farm Texas project was launched by Jeff Bezos on 19 October.

The 100 turbines, rising over 300ft above the ground, make up Amazon’s largest wind farm located in Synder, Texas.

The turbines have a wingspan of two Boeing 787s and will provide more than 1mn MWh of green energy per year, powering 90,000 homes.

The plans for this project were announced last year, with Lincoln Clean Energy building and operating the site.

The two companies have signed a long-term agreement stating that Amazon will purchase 90% of the facilities output.

SEE ALSO:

Amazon’s combined annual energy from all projects is enough to power 330,000 homes.

The commerce company has now launched 18 wind and solar projects across the US, and has plans to create 35 more.

“Investing in renewable energy is a win-win-win-win – it’s right for our customers, our communities, our business, and our planet,” reported Kara Hurst, Amazon’s Worldwide Director of Sustainability.

“We now have 18 wind and solar projects across the U.S. with more than 35 projects to come. These are important steps toward reaching our long-term goal to power our global infrastructure using 100% renewable energy. We’d like to thank the leaders at LCE, the Scurry County community, and our partners across the country who are helping us continue to bring new renewable energy online.”

Through Amazon’s clean energy projects, hundreds of jobs will be created and millions of dollars will go to the communities that host them.