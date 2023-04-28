Top 10: RPA Providers to Support Energy Sector Operations

Who needs to do the menial tasks in the 21st Century? The energy sector is fast evolving and there is little time to take on every task of varying sizes. Where robotic process automation (RPA) supports energy companies most is by managing the routine processes that must take place in order their operations to run smoothly.



With that said, if you’re yet to leverage the benefits of RPA for your energy business, take a look at the top 10 companies providing these solutions to create operational efficiency.



10. Softomotive

Softomotive's RPA solutions can revolutionise energy through automating time-consuming manual tasks, reducing errors, and improving efficiency. Its RPA tools can automate data entry, report generation, and compliance management, allowing employees to focus on more value-adding activities. Softomotive's RPA can help energy companies reduce their costs and enable better performance across the board.

9. AutomationEdge

The hyper automation business, AutomationEdge provides a cutting-edge RPA solution that enables energy companies to achieve operational excellence. It automates repetitive tasks such as data entry, report generation, and compliance management, freeing up valuable resources for more strategic activities. AutomationEdge RPA can help energy companies reduce costs, improve accuracy, and enhance customer service.

8. Nintex

Founded in 2006, Nintex is a software solution provider led by CEO Eric Johnson. Nintex RPA is a powerful automation tool that can help energy companies reduce costs, improve efficiency, and drive innovation. It can automate a wide range of processes, from data entry to compliance management, freeing up valuable resources for more strategic activities. Nintex RPA can help energy companies stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.

7. Pega

Pega RPA is an intelligent automation tool that can help energy companies optimise their workflows to transform their operations. It can automate routine tasks such as billing, data entry, and report generation, allowing employees to focus on more strategic activities. Pega RPA can improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer service in the energy sector.

6. EdgeVerve

EdgeVerve's RPA solution is a game-changer for the energy sector. It can automate a wide range of manual tasks, from data entry to regulatory compliance, improving accuracy and reducing errors. EdgeVerve's RPA can help energy companies streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance productivity, enabling them to stay ahead of the competition.

5. WorkFusion

WorkFusion's RPA is a cutting-edge automation solution that can transform the energy sector by streamlining workflows, reducing errors, and increasing efficiency. With applications in high-security industries like finance and banking, it can automate manual tasks such as data entry, invoicing, and compliance management, freeing up valuable resources for more strategic activities. We see that WorkFusion's RPA can help energy companies cut costs and improve performance.

4. Kofax

Kofax's intelligent RPA is a powerful tool that can drive efficiency and productivity in the energy sector. It can automate routine tasks such as data entry, billing, and report generation, allowing employees to focus on more critical tasks. Kofax seamlessly integrates with document-processing functions and finance to streamline workflows across departments.

3. UiPath

UiPath's RPA is a cutting-edge automation solution that can transform the energy sector. It can automate time-consuming tasks such as data entry, report generation, and compliance management, freeing up valuable resources for more strategic activities. UiPath's RPA can reduce costs, improve accuracy, and boost productivity, helping energy companies stay competitive.

2. Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere's RPA delivers secure automations and can revolutionise the energy sector by managing manual and repetitive processes, reducing errors, and increasing efficiency. It can streamline operations such as billing and invoicing, regulatory compliance, and data analysis. With Automation Anywhere's RPA, companies in the energy sector can save time, cut costs, and improve productivity.

1. Blue Prism

Blue Prism RPA is a powerful automation tool that can significantly improve efficiency and reduce costs in the energy sector. It can automate repetitive tasks such as data entry, invoice processing, and report generation, freeing up valuable time for employees to focus on more strategic and value-adding activities. The solution is also backed by the likes of Google, Microsoft, EY, KPMG, and IBM.

