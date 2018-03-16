Article
Utilities

Construction to begin on Australia’s Murra Warra wind farm

By Sophie Chapman
March 16, 2018
undefined mins
On 14 March the Murra Warra Wind Farm reached financial close, allowing the construction of Stage One to begin. The farm...

On 14 March the Murra Warra Wind Farm reached financial close, allowing the construction of Stage One to begin.

The farm, located 30km from Horsham in Victoria, will feature 61 turbines in its Stage One project, reaching 226MW of nameplate capacity.

The construction of Stage One will generate approximately 150 jobs in regional Victoria, and once operational permanent maintenance and monitoring jobs will be created – the farm is anticipated to be operational by the middle of 2019.

The equity finance for Stage One has been provided by RES and Macquarie Capital.

SEE ALSO:

Debt financing for the project is valued at AU$320mn (US$248.4mn), supplied by a consortium of ANZ, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and Westpac Banking Corporation.

“The Murra Warra Wind Farm is a world class project which once constructed will be one of the highest performing wind farms in the southern hemisphere,” said Matt Rebbeck, CEO of RES Australia.

“We are proud to be making this important contribution to the regional Victorian economy.”

“We have developed a strong relationship with the local community and look forward to continuing to engage with community stakeholders as we enter into the construction phase for Stage One.”

Energy efficiencyAustralian Construction
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy