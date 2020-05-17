Sunoco to Sell Last Two Refineries

Sunoco, Inc. has been restructuring for several years now, and its major drive is to make what it calls a “fundamental shift away from manufacturing.” The oil company has been selling off its refineries and is now down to just two. With the sale of its refineries in Philadelphia and Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, Sunoco will officially be out of the refining business.

Sunoco’s Philadelphia facility has an output capacity of 330,000 barrels per calendar day (b/cd). The plant’s capabilities are broken into various categories, including 113,500 b/cd of fluid catalytic cracking, 68,000 b/d of catalytic reforming, 85,600 b/cd of catalytic hydrotreating for pretreatment of reformer feeds, and 78,000 b/cd of cat hydrotreating for diesel desulfurization. The facility also has 16,700 b/cd of alkylation (hydrofluoric acid) capacity.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

Williams to Expand Transco Pipeline in the U.S.

ExxonMobil and Rosneft Partner on Arctic Offshore Oil

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital!

The Marcus Hook refinery has capacities of 93,000 b/cd for FCC, 15,600 b/cd for cat reforming, 36,000 b/cd of cat hydrotreating for reformer feed, and 12,000 b/cd of post hydrotreating for FCC naphtha. It has 10,000 b/d of alkylation (sulfuric acid) capacity.

Earlier this year, Sunoco sold its 170,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Toledo, Ohio to Toledo Refining Co. LLC. In 2010, the company shut down its 150,000 bpd Eagle Point, New Jersey refinery, and sold its 85,000 bpd refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Holly Corp.

Sunoco has also sold off its polypropylene business, Sunoco Chemicals, Inc. to Braskem SA, shutting down its plant in Texas.

Sunoco is splitting off its metallurgical coke business with an IPO called SunCoke Energy.

Sunoco representatives claim that if the remaining two Pennsylvania refineries are not sold in due time, the company will idle the processing come July 2012.