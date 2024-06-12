SEIA: 50 Years of Pioneering Solar Progress

The Solar Energies Industry Association (SEIA) has been a pioneer of this technology through the majority of its cycle. Founded in 1974, this June the association is celebrating 50 years since its inception.

50 years of SEIA

SEIA is the national trade association for the US solar industry and since its founding in 1974 — off the back of the energy crisis — has worked to promote, develop and implement the use of solar energy in the United States.

So how did SEIA come about? A group of five industry members met at the Washington Hilton to create “a broad-based trade association supporting prompt, orderly, widespread and open growth of solar energy resources now” which prompted the start of five decades of five decades of solar energy advocacy.

Its history can be broken down into five distinct eras:

1970s: Founded with the aim of promoting solar energy and advocating for supportive policies

1980s: Successfully lobbied for federal tax credits and other incentives which played a key role in helping to spur early solar adoption

1990s: Expanded rapidly to continue supporting market growth through technological advancements and policy influence, leading to cost reductions and increased adoption of solar solutions

2000s: Achieved a major policy victory by establishing the federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) in 2005, driving significant growth in solar installations

2010s and 2020s: Continues advocacy for clean energy policies, focusing on grid modernisation and energy storage. It is now working toward new future-centric goals centring around significantly increasing solar capacity and supporting the clean energy transition.

What started as a fledgling organisation in the 1970s then boomed to become a leading advocate for solar energy, playing a crucial role in the industry's growth and the transition to renewable energy.

This is something that has grown to new heights in recent years. Solar is now one of the fastest-growing energy sources globally, with International Energy Agency (IEA) research finding annual additions of solar PV grew 85% as of March 2024 across the world.

Focusing just on the US, SEIA’s President and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper says exponential solar growth is just the beginning of a far bigger picture.