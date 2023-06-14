Top 10: Renewable Energy Trends

Technology is driving a significant level of innovation, which in turn is enabling some of the most sustainable energy solutions to come to the fore. From artificial intelligence (AI) to the use of data for commercial functions, the energy sector is evolving and more solutions are designed to meet the output of a more demanding energy landscape.

10. Blockchain

Operating as a cybersecurity mechanism in the renewable energy sector, blockchain enables the safe and secure transaction of electricity across a distributed network of power providers. This means that energy can be purchased globally but delivered from a local source with data to show that the energy purchase agreement was sustainable.

Blockchain opened up a multitude of opportunities in the renewables sector to offer peer-to-peer (P2P) electricity trading.

9. Advanced robotics

Providing hands-off capabilities and streamlining processes, robotics are incorporated into a variety of industries, but in energy they optimise energy resources and help providers to manage their contributions to the grid more efficiently.

Robotics is also providing exciting opportunities in energy surveying, allowing the use of drones for site inspections, prospective site assessments, which is improving time-to-operations on new sites as well as safety on existing sites.

8. Green hydrogen

Hydrogen gas is a renewable source of energy with a high density and is used in some applications already, including zero-emission transport. As a result, organisations are developing more sustainable methods of producing the gas for further use in the energy landscape, such as hydrogen fuel-cell applications—a solution that isn’t yet suitable as it struggles with the issue of low energy conversion efficiency.