List
Renewable Energy

Top 10: Renewable Energy Trends

By Tom Swallow
June 14, 2023
undefined mins
Renewable energy trends that are making the world a greener place
Renewable energy trends that are making the world a greener place
As technology drives innovation in the energy sector, efficiencies are gained and renewables are optimised to meet the growing demands of electrification

Technology is driving a significant level of innovation, which in turn is enabling some of the most sustainable energy solutions to come to the fore. From artificial intelligence (AI) to the use of data for commercial functions, the energy sector is evolving and more solutions are designed to meet the output of a more demanding energy landscape. 

10. Blockchain 

Operating as a cybersecurity mechanism in the renewable energy sector, blockchain enables the safe and secure transaction of electricity across a distributed network of power providers. This means that energy can be purchased globally but delivered from a local source with data to show that the energy purchase agreement was sustainable. 

Blockchain opened up a multitude of opportunities in the renewables sector to offer peer-to-peer (P2P) electricity trading. 

9. Advanced robotics 

Providing hands-off capabilities and streamlining processes, robotics are incorporated into a variety of industries, but in energy they optimise energy resources and help providers to manage their contributions to the grid more efficiently. 

Robotics is also providing exciting opportunities in energy surveying, allowing the use of drones for site inspections, prospective site assessments, which is improving time-to-operations on new sites as well as safety on existing sites. 

8. Green hydrogen 

Hydrogen gas is a renewable source of energy with a high density and is used in some applications already, including zero-emission transport. As a result, organisations are developing more sustainable methods of producing the gas for further use in the energy landscape, such as hydrogen fuel-cell applications—a solution that isn’t yet suitable as it struggles with the issue of low energy conversion efficiency. 

Vehicle-to-grid is the latest form of grid integration of electric vehicles

7. Grid integration 

To overcome the issue of energy delays and distribution losses in the supply chain, grid integration is key for enabling better control of electricity. Energy-efficient grid technologies are used, such as Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductors to control the flow of energy as micro-controllers. 

This solution supports electric vehicles (EVs), enabling vehicle-to-grid (V2G) stability, resulting in some of the latest capabilities we see today—grid optimisation and bi-directional charging. 

6. Bioenergy 

Perhaps the most environmentally conscious solution on the planet, biomass is a solution for producing energy from biomass products. These materials are circular as they originate from natural materials, such as waste from cattle and crops, and are used to produce viable liquids and gases for energy generation. 

The most common biofuel conversion processes include hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL), pyrolysis, plasma technology, pulverisation, and gasification. 

5. Wind energy 

Either onshore or offshore, wind energy is one of the most reliable solutions for renewable energy and the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that this form of energy tech will produce nearly 8,000 terawatt-hours of energy globally in 2030. 

These solutions are commonly seen sparsely on land, but also leverage the high-wind environment at sea with a number of offshore sites used globally. 

Hydropower accounts for around 6.2% of US electricity output

4. Hydro power 

Generating energy from hydro power turbines is a solution leveraged in environments where water is high-following. Alongside this, ocean-based tidal energy makes the most of the harshest environments on the planet. 

According to the Department of Energy, hydroelectric power accounted for a total of 28.7% renewable energy production across the US—and around 6.2% of its overall power. 

3. Distributed energy storage systems 

Startups are offering battery and batteryless solutions for distributed energy storage systems (DESS), which help energy providers to generate and store energy in a decentralised way and overcome irregularities in production. One of the latest solutions in the discussion is solid-state batteries, which are lightweight and have a higher energy density.

2. Artificial intelligence and big data 

The tem ‘data is the new gold’ has been heard extensively, but this still applies, particularly in the energy sector where big data informs all decisions and transactions and is supported by AI to enable efficiency and predictive maintenance across large energy sites and networks. 

Grid analytics and management are the key points here as the renewable energy sector looks to provide a consistent and optimised flow of electricity.

1. Advanced photovoltaics

Receiving a significant amount of investment globally, solar photovoltaic (PV) technologies is now a higher level of interest for governments than fossil fuels. As the world switches over to renewables, integrated PV, floatovoltaics, and agrivoltaics are the logical answers to some of the world’s most pressing energy challenges. 

These solutions are ever evolving and, as the demand for sustainable energy grows, systems are developed to optimise them and pack more energy sequestration capacity into smaller packages. 

energyrenewableenergysustainabilityzeroemissions
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Global overview of a growing efficiency technology market

Renewable energy is a major factor in sustainable energy efficiency and the IEA report incorporates insights into heat pumps and electric vehicle adoption

Global energy plans for double efficiency at IEA conference

The countries in attendance at the 8th Annual Conference by the IEA set out plans to double energy efficiency and bring the world ever closer to net zero

Centrica’s solar farm sets the stage for renewable energy

The Codford Solar Farm reaches a significant milestone and marks Centrica’s commitment to renewable energy transition and sustainable development

Preparing utilities for the energy sector of tomorrow

Utilities

Is hydrogen lucrative and sustainable natural gas possible?

Renewable Energy

Vestas Wind Systems is a global sustainable energy partner

Renewable Energy