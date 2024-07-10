According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electricity demand rose moderately in 2023 but is set to grow faster through 2026. Utilities have to keep up with this demand to support infrastructure and daily life both now and in the years to come.

Utilities must also evolve as sustainability takes precedence and the transition to renewable energy continues to build momentum.

With this in mind, Energy Digital shares the world’s top 10 utilities companies, the most financially successful in the industry, as they continue to power the lives of billions of people worldwide while at the forefront of pioneering innovations that drive the transition to renewable energy sources and smarter grids.

10. National Grid

Market cap: US$58.4bn

One of the world’s largest publicly listed utilities focused on transmission and distribution of electricity and gas, National Grid plays a vital role in connecting millions of people to the energy they use safely, reliably and efficiently. The British multinational electricity and gas utility company, headquartered in London, owns and operates electricity and natural gas transmission networks across the UK and supplies electricity and gas in Northeastern US, namely New York and Massachusetts.

9. Constellation Energy

Market cap: US$68bn

Constellation is the US’ largest producer of reliable, clean, carbon-free energy and is a leading supplier of energy products and services like sustainable energy situations. It provides these to millions of homes and businesses, including more than half of Fortune 500 companies. Its generation fleet of nuclear, hydro, wind and solar generation facilities powers more than 16 million homes and businesses, providing 10% of all clean power on the grid in the US.

8. ACWA Power

Market cap: US$70.8bn