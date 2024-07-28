Toyota’s Hydrogen Trucks: A Step in Decarbonising Freight

Hydrogen: the pros and cons

Hydrogen has the potential to fuel heavy-duty vehicles with net-zero emissions. However, transitioning is challenging due to limited hydrogen infrastructure.

Commercial trucks require large hydrogen volumes, making them vital in developing this infrastructure.Toyota is piloting a new hydrogen fuel cell long-haul truck with Coca-Cola and Air Liquide.

Thiebault Paquet, Vice President for Research and Development at Toyota Motor Europe, said:, “To help speed up the expansion of hydrogen technology implementation in our society, we are expanding the use of our Toyota Fuel Cell Module beyond passenger cars into trucks, buses, coaches, trains, boats, near-shore and short-sea vessels, stationary generators, and so on.