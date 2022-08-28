Article
Renewable Energy

Newsround up: solar energy projects & Scottish windfarms

By Helen Sydney Adams
August 28, 2022
undefined mins
This week, we’ve seen renewable energy expansion across the world from Qatar to Scotland, Australia to Zimbabwe. Solar energy and wind farms are growing

QatarEnergy awards US$631m EPC contract for IC Solar project

QatarEnergy has announced that its subsidiary, QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions, has awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for its industrial cities solar power project (IC Solar) to Samsung C&T.

In a statement, QatarEnergy said the contract covers two large-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar plants to be built in Mesaieed Industrial City (MIC) and Ras Laffan Industrial City (RLIC). The plants are expected to start electricity production by the end of 2024.

 

Mainstream & Ocean Winds top bidders for Scottish windfarm

Mainstream Renewable Power, the global renewable energy company, and Ocean Winds, the international company focused on offshore wind energy, have been appointed as the preferred bidder by Crown Estate Scotland, for an area with the potential to host a 1.8 gigawatts (GW) offshore windfarm.

 

Invictus Energy drilling exploration well in Cabora Bassa

Invictus Energy, the independent upstream oil and gas company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has said that it has started drilling its first exploration well in the northern region of Zimbabwe, in partnership with the African country’s government.

Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Invictus has offices in Harare, Zimbabwe where it is opening one of the last untested large frontier rift basins in onshore Africa – the Cabora Bassa Basin in Northern Zimbabwe – through a high impact exploration programme.

 

ACWA Power signs US$12bn energy agreements with Uzbekistan

ACWA Power, the Saudi power generation company, has signed three major energy agreements worth a total of US$12bn, with the Uzbekistani government.

In a statement, the Saudi-based developer, investor, co-owner and operator of a range of power generation assets, said that the agreements include a Heads of Terms agreement for the development of a 1.5GW wind farm in Karakalpakstan – which will be the largest in Central Asia.

Energyrenewable energySolar Energywind farm
Share
Share

Featured Articles

UK Government awards £54mn in heat network funding

Funding will support the development of schemes in London, Bedfordshire and Woking that use low-carbon heat sources

Shell posts $11.5bn second quarter profit

Shell's earnings fuelled by ongoing price rises and geopolitical instability as the energy major places greater focus on natural gas investments

bp opens first electric truck fast-charging facilities

Operated by bp’s Aral brand, the retail site at Schwegenheim in Rheinland-Pfalz has two 300kw chargers intended for electric trucks

Shell commits to developing Jackdaw gas field in North Sea

Oil & Gas

Prospex Energy raises £1.87m for Selva gas field development

Oil & Gas

Shanghai Electric Group launches low carbon business

Utilities