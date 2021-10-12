Energy Digital

Energy Digital Magazine is the ‘Digital Community’ for the oil & gas, utilities and renewable energy industry. Energy Digital Magazine covers Energy 4.0, Global Energy investments, innovation, automation & AI, smart technologies and sustainability - connecting the world’s largest community of renewable energy executives. Energy Digital Magazine focuses on energy news, key energy interviews, energy videos, the 'Energy Podcast' series along with an ever-expanding range of focused energy white papers and webinars.