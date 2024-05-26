European Electricity Review: The EU’s Electricity Transition

“The EU needs a laser focus on rapidly deploying wind, solar and flexibility to create a system free of fossil fuels.”

Findings in the report detailed record falls in EU coal and gas electricity generation in 2023, pushing power sector emissions down 19%, with renewables rising to a record 44% share. Wind and solar were stand-out stars of growth in the renewables sector, with more than a quarter of the EU’s electricity produced this way in 2023.

Coal’s long-term decline continued last year, and is set to this year. This is underpinned by falling electricity demand, which also contributed to the drop in fossil fuel generation. However, with increased electrification, falling demand is not expected to continue – but renewables need to step up to the plate to continue to power the populations’ growing electricity demands.

The report continues by being split into four distinct sections: pathway to clean power, insights — broken down into four key areas — EU electricity trends and EU electricity source trends.

Highlights from the European Electricity Review

With the report highlighting that the clean transition took significant steps forward in 2023 thanks to focus shifting to the creation of a flexible, efficient decarbonised power system, Ember advocates for the faster implementation of clean solutions as it says it is key to delivering the full benefits of the transition.